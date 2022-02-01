New Klondike Village coming to downtown Excelsior
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Klondike Dog Derby is back 2022 on the calendar for Feb. 4 and 5.
The sled dog race will be conducted in two 20-mile loops on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, following the same route as the 2020 competition depending on the ice conditions. The 2022 map will be posted online when it is confirmed.
The derby is set to start and finish on Water Street with about 30 sled dog teams. The race will begin at 10 a.m. and is estimated to take between two and a half to four hours to complete. The winning musher from 2020, Dave Hochman, ran the course in 2 hours, 41 minutes and 52 seconds and will be returning this year to compete.
Bethany Hway, owner of Grayscale, a graphic design company in Excelsior and the founder, president of the Board of Directors and race director of the Klondike Dog Derby, said sled dog racing isn’t new to Excelsior. The first dog derby for pets was held on Klondike Day twice in the 1930s. After that, the new races in the area were held in 1980, 1995, 1996 and 1998. But, it wasn’t until 2020, with the first Klondike Dog Derby, that sled dog racing returned.
For Hway, it was in 2018 when she was watching her father race sled dogs that the idea started to brew.
“I kind of got that familiar itch, which I hadn’t felt in a while,” she said. “I started remembering what it was like to grow up in the sport, I was seeing some of my friends competing at the race and I thought, ‘okay, there’s no way I can get back into this.’”
She wondered if there was a way she could bring the sport to Excelsior and thought it would be possible to run the race around Lake Minnetonka.
To prepare for this year’s race, more than 400 volunteers are needed. Many volunteers are from the Twin Cities area, but some come from other states. Making a trail on the lake requires about 100 hours of work.
Leading up to the derby, several fundraisers helped raise money and get residents excited. Kegs for the Klondike and Raise the Woof were two fundraising events from 2021.
On Jan. 29, Back Channel Brewing Co. hosted the Cutest Puppy Contest from 1 to 4 p.m. one week before the race. Puppies were photographed in front of a miniature Klondike Dog Derby race arch out on the brewery’s patio. The best puppy photos were posted on the Klondike Dog Derby’s website last Monday and the public was invited to vote. Winners were announced on Feb. 3. Anyone who entered a puppy into the contest received a collector’s edition Klondike Dog Derby pint glass.
A poster contest was also held, with Taylor Tinkham chosen as the winner. A collector’s-edition copy of Tinkham’s work will be available at the merchandise tents during the race and can be viewed on the event’s website.
Event schedule
On Feb. 4, the day before the race, there will be vet checks at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. giving the public the chance watch as veterinarians ensure all dogs are ready to race. There will be sled dog rides in Excelsior Commons will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., although tickets are sold out. The public can meet the mushers and hug a husky in the west parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open for the first time in two years, Excelsior Dock Cinema will play a special showing at 6 p.m. of “Balto.”
On Feb. 5, race day, the public can watch mushers get ready for the race from 8 to 10 a.m. in the west parking lot. New this year is a Klondike Village open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, which includes food trucks, a beverage garden, bonfire pits and official Klondike Dog Derby merchandise. Kids and others are invited to ask the mushers questions at the race arch from 11 a.m. to noon, and there will be special guest interviews and race updates to follow. There will be two more showings of “Balto” 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Excelsior Dock Cinema. From 6 to 10 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Co. will host a Klondike Wrap Party with live music.
Pets are not allowed at the event unless the animal is an ADA-trained service animal, but the event is free and for all ages to attend. A free shuttle service will be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Westwood Church, 3121 Westwood Drive to the Excelsior Library.
For those who can’t attend the event, go to www.klondike.live.com for the full broadcast beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at approximately 4 p.m. The broadcast is courtesy of iFan Sports Network with live drone coverage provided by Lift Off Ariels and sponsored by Maynards.
The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is a nonprofit organization with a nearly 100% volunteer group producing these annual events. All proceeds raised from fundraisers and sponsorships pay for vendors, public safety, permits and other similar costs. Net proceeds go to Can Do Canines, Adopt a Husky Minnesota and ICA Food Shelf.
For updates and more information, visit klondikedogderby.com, or visit their social media pages on Instagram and Facebook by searching Klondike Dog Derby.
