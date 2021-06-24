The Hotel Excelsior

The Hotel Excelsior - Suites on Water Street at 234 Water St. is now officially open. The hotel touts four individually designed rooms, decorated with accents and photos that highlight Excelsior’s history.  
Jeff Verdoorn and Tyler Nelson are the development partners who purchased the Miller Block building, built in the early 1900s, which the hotel is inside. The two envisioned Airbnb-like rental suites. 
Each suite gets its name from a bay on Lake Minnetonka. Smithtown and St. Alban’s are studios and Maxwell and Wayzata are one-bedrooms. Pictured is the view of Water Street from the St. Alban’s Bay Suite.
The hotel hosts an open house on June 15 for attendees to get a glimpse of the suites, which are styled by Kate Regan, owner and designer of The Sitting Room. For more information or to make a reservation, visit hotelexcelsior.com.

