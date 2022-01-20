The Excelsior event has been around in some form since the 1930s
The organizer of the Klondike Dog Derby shared a bit of the event’s history and the history of sled dog racing in the area at the latest Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History event.
Bethany Hway, owner of Grayscale, a graphic design company in Excelsior and the founder, president of the Board of Directors and race director of the Klondike Dog Derby, presented the event.
This was the ELMHS’s second in-person Tapping History since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was hosted at Excelsior Brewing Company on Jan. 10.
Her background
Hway said she grew up in the sport of sled dog racing, which began while they lived in Illinois. She was heavily influenced by her father, Stan Passanati, who went from watching sled dog racing to buying a team of sled dogs in almost one month.
“My dad was bitten by the bug, so to speak, and the very next weekend they hopped in the car and headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin to watch another sled dog race,” she said.
Passanati purchased his first team of sled dogs in Ely. After that, the sport took off for the family and they competed in many races across the country, she said. To embrace the lifestyle further, they moved to northern Minnesota in 1985.
“I literally learned how to ride a sled before I learned how to ride a bike,” Hway said, adding that she helped raise and train the dogs her family took on.
Passanati decided to try racing some of the family’s recreational dogs in a race in Wisconsin and won. His interest in racing grew again and the number of dogs in their kennel raised from 50 to 85.
He ran many distance races throughout his career, including the Iditarod in February 2002, which he won with the time of 11 days, 7 hours, 36 minutes and 42 seconds.
For Hway, it was in 2018 when she was watching live coverage of a racing event to see her father that an idea started to brew.
“I kind of got that familiar itch, which I hadn’t felt in a while,” she said. “I started remembering what it was like to grow up in the sport, I was seeing some of my friends competing at the race and I thought, ‘okay, there’s no way I can get back into this.’”
She wondered if there was a way she could bring the sport to Excelsior and thought it would be possible to run the race around Lake Minnetonka. She ran the idea by her friend, Bill Damberg.
“I said, ‘Bill, am I crazy?’ he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’” she said.
Little did Hway know that she was bringing the sport back to the area.
History of sled dog racing in the area
Once Hway started looking into the history of sled dog racing in the Excelsior area, she came across Klondike Day from the 1930s. It was a winter carnival that featured ice skating, a masqued skating party, snow modeling, the crowning of an ice queen and a dog derby.
While the dog derby wasn’t like present day dog derbies, as kids were able to race their dogs, she said it was something that was happening regularly at ice festivals around the city during that time.
The racing event was held in 1937 and 1938. After that, Excelsior didn’t see the revival of sled dog racing until Feb. 17, 1973.
The race was held down in The Commons and out on the lake, where “Hug a Husky” buttons were sold. With a first-place prize of $300, 68 mushers entered the race. There were two classes in the race, the 12.5-mile open class and the 1.75-mile junior race, which 34 young mushers ran.
The second annual sled dog race happened on Feb. 16, 1974, with 70 teams and a first-place prize of $435.
The next races in the area occurred in 1980, 1995, 1996 and 1998.
Sled dog racing in the area was halted until the first Klondike Dog Derby in 2020, the name which was borrowed from the original Klondike Day. Hway and her team petitioned to shut down Water Street for the race, which was approved by the Excelsior City Council.
The first-place prize was $25,000. Bridgewater Bank was their first sponsor and Excelsior Brewing Company hosted the first fundraiser. More than 500 volunteers helped organize the race, with 29 mushers entering and a team of experienced officials to judge the race.
“It was truly a magical day. That snow storm we had in the morning turned into bluebird skies. The race went off without a hitch,” she said.
The next Klondike Dog Derby is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 in Excelsior. The first-place prize is $40,000 and 35 mushers are registered. Last year’s derby was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Next Tapping History will be on Feb. 21 and will include the history of Lake Minnetonka iceboats from Alan Lizee.
