The award-winning documentary film “Stalag Luft III - One Man’s Story” will air on Twin Cities PBS at 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9. Louise Woehrle, a Deephaven resident, directed the documentary telling the story of her uncle, World War II U.S. Eighth Air Force Bombardier Lt. Charles Woehrle.
The documentary is Woehrle’s account of his B-17 getting shot down and being captured by the Nazis and being a prisoner of war in Stalag Luft III. His experiences are supported by reenactments, artifacts and photos he took while in the prison camp, according to the documentary’s description on Whirlygig Production’s website.
The intention was never to do a tribute film about her uncle, she said, adding she knew that if she could capture his voice, that he would touch people’s lives. That’s the influence he had on people, she added.
Woehrle would see her uncle in situations such as at the Minnesota History Center or just out in public. It seemed like wherever he went, a group would gather around him and he’d start telling stories. People would overhear him speaking over lunch and apologize for eavesdropping. He was so captivating, she said.
Making the documentary
When Woehrle decided to tell her uncle’s story, he was 93 years old. She was advised to start with his narrative because of his age. She started filming between 2009 and 2010 and did about 12 hours of interviews with him in three sessions.
Once she had the interviews, she had to raise money. She was doing films with smaller budgets so she’d have to start and stop the project in order to take another job to raise more money.
That’s kind of the life a filmmaker, she said. Many people along the way gave big and small amounts to help her finish the documentary.
People were pressuring her to complete the film. What they didn’t understand was that she had a vision for her uncle’s story and he deserved the best of her and what she could offer it, she said. She was committed and relentless about getting it right and doing it the way it needed to be done. Everyone on the team got behind that goal, she added.
It took nine years to make the documentary. When her uncle asked how it was coming, she’d try to be positive. She showed him pieces of the film and he was happy with them. The most stressful part was trying to get it finished before he died, which she wasn’t able to do. Lt. Woehrle died in 2015.
A close connection
Her uncle, her father’s identical twin, was like a second dad, she said. She recalls playing music with him growing up, sharing stories and him comforting her as a little girl when her mom was in the hospital with breast cancer.
When her father died in 2002 and her uncle’s wife died shortly after, their relationship grew even closer. They were each the next closest thing to her father when he died. Through her uncle, she learned about not only about him but also herself.
He could dominate a story because he was so good at telling it, she said, adding that he wasn’t the guy to recount all the great things he had done. Like many veterans, he didn’t see himself as a hero. Through the encounters she had with him, she saw how he acknowledged people and put others before himself.
She was also able to see that she has similar thinking processes and ways in which she approaches things. He was a storyteller, got into public relations and marketing, which are also parts of her world, she said.
Hopes of the director
Woehrle hopes that the documentary will instill hope in people, especially right now, she said. Perhaps people will be moved by her uncle’s courage, compassion and love for his fellow man or be inspired by how he overcame his adversities and hopelessness.
“It’s all in how you look at it,” she recounted as something he would often say.
For more information about the documentary, visit whirlygigproductions.com.
