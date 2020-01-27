After discovering his true passion in life, Jason Kraus of Chanhassen is proving that bladesmithing is not a thing of the past.
Kraus, the owner of Northstar Forge, has been creating handmade knives that are more like works of art.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Kraus said of forging knives. “I’m so blessed that I get to do this every day.”
As someone who has struggled with dyslexia, Kraus said he’s always been drawn to working in more hands-on professions like being a chef or operating a painting business, all of which he found was “a lot of work for little reward.”
In 2011 at the age of 27, Kraus began doing some real soul searching and thinking about what it was that he’d like to enjoy waking up and doing every day.
“And I really could only think of making knives and swords, which is really silly,” he said, noting this was before television shows like the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire,” which features bladesmithing. Kraus eventually went on to compete on the show, along with Discovery’s “Master of Arms.”
“My first fascination with knives was watching ‘MacGyver’ using his Swiss Army knife,” Kraus said, referring to the 1980s sitcom featuring the secret agent who escapes danger by improvising with various common tools.
At 5 years old, Kraus was lucky enough to have Santa bring him his first Swiss Army knife.
As Kraus grew older, his fascination with knives and swords also grew.
Fantasy adventure films like “Lord of the Rings,” and his outdoor explorations in the woods near his Jordan home, cultivated that fascination and imagination.
“It was the perfect playground for an exploring kid,” he said, describing it as hundreds of acres of hidden valley.
He also remembers having a lot of bonfires.
“I would stare into the fire and just get mesmerized ... like I should be heating metal in there and I don’t know why,” Kraus recalled.
He also remembers being rather inventive as a child, repurposing items he found around his grandmother’s farm to make shields and helmets and admiring the work of bladesmiths at the Renaissance Fair.
In the midst of his soul-searching, a friend saw a CBS “Sunday Morning” segment on Bob Kramer, a master bladesmith who creates and sells superior chef knives, and suggested Kraus look into the craft.
Kramer’s story was very similar to his, with a quest to find a fulfilling profession. Both were former chefs and faced challenges with dyslexia, as well.
Through e-mail correspondence, the master bladesmith suggested Kraus start by taking an introductory class on bladesmithing, a two-week course at the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing in Arkansas.
“That blew the doors wide open,” Kraus said, as the class taught him how to make quality hand-forged blades.
In the class, he was tasked with making a knife that could shave the hair off his arm, chop through a 2-by-4 piece of lumber, cut a 1-inch free-hanging rope and bend at a 90-degree angle without breaking.
After that, “it was straight-up trial and error,” Kraus said, noting there weren’t a lot of online tutorials at that time, or even hobbyists in the area, to guide him.
With his 2,000-degree gas forge and an assortment of tools, Kraus began forging mostly high-carbon steel knives at his shop in Carver. He then worked with another bladesmith who happened to set up shop in the same building.
“We were able to challenge each other and bounce ideas off of one another,” he said.
While the first three years were spent learning and “messing around with railroad spikes,” Kraus eventually began building a clientele.
Soon, he was creating and selling everything from Damascus hunting and kitchen knives to bowie knives. Damascus is a technique characterized by distinctive patterns created by forging two different kinds of steel and folding the steel hundreds of times.
Since starting Northstar Forge, Kraus has sold nearly 1,000 knives. His top sellers are hunting and chef knives, all ranging in price. For example, his Aurora Hunter is $525 and the North Edge chef knife is $575.
He also uses a variety of materials for handles, including elk antlers, horns and bone.
Kraus also likes using unique wood, such as spalted wood (a wood coloration created by fungi) from a sugar maple that fell near Lake Minnetonka, which he stabilizes with resin under pressure to preserve.
The Lake Minnetonka community has helped his business a lot through word of mouth, Kraus said, noting his craft piqued people’s interest in many of the conversations he’s had along the way.
His chef knives are available locally at The Abundant Kitchen in Excelsior. His hunting and spike knives can be found at BreakWall Outfitters in Two Harbors. The knives can also be purchased online at northstarforge.com.
Kraus also offers one-day classes where students can select a railroad spike and learn how to forge it into a knife.
“I’ve had teens, fathers and sons, and husbands and wives” in class, Kraus said.
His craft has also landed him on the reality competition shows, including “Master of Arms” (season 1, episode 8) and “Forged in Fire” (season 3, episode 15), where contestants compete to make a knife or sword within a specific timeframe. By showing the work of bladesmiths, Kraus said these shows have helped his business grow and further expand his craft.
More information can be found online at northstarforge.com or by calling Kraus at 612-597-5639.
