Excelsior’s Water Street now offers a specialty kitchen store devoted to the home cook with The Abundant Kitchen owner and culinary expert Becki Melvie sharing her European-inspired tastes, along with tried-and-true cookware.
Melvie shared how her culinary journey elevated in 2015 “over a sink full of dishes looking into the dirty dishwater as many a cook does do.”
As a wife and mother of two young boys, she was working part-time at a retail store and recalled “looking on the horizon wondering how I could help people with the passion I had for being in the kitchen.”
As the author of the Foodie in Minnesota blog, Melvie was already offering recipes and cooking tips when she decided to look into culinary school. A quick Google search led her to the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland. The school is located on an organic farm run by Darina Allen, a celebrity chef, author and pioneer in Ireland of the slow food movement.
Melvie shared her idea with her husband, Travis, who had been in the IT industry for 20 years and was working for Cargill at the time.
“I asked him if he would be up for an adventure, and right away, he was all in,” she recalled.
The couple packed up and moved their boys, who were 4 and 7 years old, to Ireland so she could attend a 12-week chef training program and earn a chef’s certificate.
For Melvie, the best part of the experience was living on an organic farm in Ireland.
“You had to milk the cow before you made the cheese and grow the cabbage before you could ferment it,” she said. It was just like how she grew up in the small rural town of Darwin.
“Known for the largest ball of twine, no big deal,” Melvie said with pride for her hometown.
She described Ballymaloe as “very much an ethos of the true farm to table.”
“Seasonal foods taste best; they travel less to your plate when you support your local farmer,” she said, which is what she continues to teach in her cooking classes.
That local aspect was what drew her to opening a store in Buffalo, where she and her family reside, and to the new location in Excelsior.
“They are communities that shop within their community,” she said, keeping with the tradition of supporting local businesses.
Melvie found herself driving from Buffalo to the Twin Cities to find food and cookware with that European influence she grew to love while training in Ireland and traveling in Europe.
Seeking a store close to home, she opened the first location in September 2017 and offered an assortment of European-inspired cookware, bakeware, gadgets, cutlery, tea, coffee and specialty foods. Brands included Le Creuset, 1919 Cookware and Victorinox knives.
Buffalo is also where she hosts cooking classes, both demonstrations and hands-on classes, with the goal of elevating everyday foods, Melvie said.
Examples of upcoming classes include Mexican street food, crepes and fresh pasta-making sessions.
This year, the couple began looking to expand their business ventures.
After a shopping trip to Excelsior, they saw there wasn’t a store dedicated to the home cook.
Within a year’s time, the couple is hoping to build a demonstration kitchen at the Water Street location.
In addition to operating two kitchen stores and teaching cooking classes, Melvie is currently working on publishing her first cookbook, offering recipes with five ingredients or less from the culinary classroom to the home cook. The cookbook will be released in May.
Along with offering a selection of culinary items, the Excelsior location also carries additional wares from local producers and artisans, such as hand-forged knives by Jason Kraus of Northstar Forge in Chaska.
Kraus, who has appeared on the History Channel’s Master of Arms and Forged in Fire, will be at the Abundant Kitchen sharing his story from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
The Abundant Kitchen celebrated its grand opening Nov. 9. The store is at 223 Water Street and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed on Monday.
For more information and a schedule of the cooking classes, visit abundantkitchen.shop.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.