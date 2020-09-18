To the Editor:
I have lived and voted in Shorewood for 35 years. The upcoming election is the most important vote in my lifetime, and yours. As a former special education teacher, I was proud to be one of thousands of dedicated civil servants in our region. We were hired by you to serve you and your children with honesty, integrity, professionalism, best knowledge and accountability. We are your teachers, social workers, police and fire, armed forces, elected officials and much more.
We are about to vote for the best civil servants to represent all of us – honest, open, dedicated, caring and skilled people – who can help heal and unite us and nurture us at federal, state and local levels.
The tragedy is that the Republican party at all levels has been hijacked by a seriously flawed man who, along with all of his enablers, is the exact opposite of an honest and wise civil servant. He has failed to do everything in his power to protect us from COVID-19, Russian interference, racism, corruption and joblessness.
The soul of our nation and community is at stake and our fragile democracy is threatened by enemies within and without. We must not become a nation or a fractured community led by liars whose agenda has nothing to do with serving our needs. Our children deserve better. All of our citizens deserve better. All of our civil servants, doctors and nurses deserve better.
Our community has enormous wealth and a wealth of generosity and love. Let’s vote for the true civil servants we can trust to invest for the benefit of all of us. Who can bring us back together and fulfill the true promise of America that so many have sacrificed for and prayed for.
Since no Republican candidates have distanced themselves from the tragedy that is Donald Trump, I urge all neighbors of goodwill to vote for these fine servants of all people: Kelly Morrison, Gretchen Piper, Caitlin Cahill, Dean Phillips, Tina Smith, Chris LaTondresse, Paul Thissen and Joe Biden/Kamala Harris.
Alan Yelsey
Shorewood
