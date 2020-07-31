To the Editor:
The most qualified candidate in the District 6 Race is Cheri Sudit. During this critical time, it is so important that we elect a qualified leader to represent our community’s interests, and Cheri Sudit is that person. She has worked for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for 30 years as an employment lawyer, representing and advising each county department that provides essential services such as roads and bridges, transit, health care, parks and libraries. Cheri Sudit’s knowledge and experience advising every department throughout Hennepin County and HCMC in employment and labor law matters. She has also worked in representing clients in family law and the Child Protection Section representing the Hennepin County Department of Children and Family Services. Cheri has deep roots in our community. She grew up in Edina, graduated from Edina West High School, graduated from the University of Minnesota, William Mitchell College of Law and has lived in Minnetonka with her family for 35 years. Cheri is running a non-partisan campaign, which means she wants to work on behalf of all the residents in the district. I have known Cheri for over 30 years and can attest to her character, work ethic, integrity and dedication to our community. Your vote for Cheri Sudit will guarantee our community will be in strong and capable hands. Cheri Sudit is the right person for this position, Hennepin County Commissioner.
Cindy Sundet
Excelsior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.