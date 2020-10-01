In Woodland, incumbent Vincent P. Suerth is running unopposed for the seat of mayor.
Suerth has lived in the Lake Minnetonka area for 54 years and in Woodland for 37 years. He and has wife, Mary Suerth, have two adult children. The couple lives at 2890 West Rd.
Suerth first ran for Woodland City Council in 2016 and served for three years before he was appointed mayor. He has been a Groveland Homeowners Association board member for 25 years.
Suerth has a bachelor of science degree and is a small business owner in energy-efficient commercial LED lighting systems.
As a council member and the interim mayor, his goal has always been to continue the high level of services and city planning set forth by his predecessor, Jim Doak, Suerth said.
The largest cost to the city is its infrastructure. Doak succeeded at planning and managing city finances, he said, adding because of his work, services are cost-effective and well-maintained. Suerth’s goal is to maintain that level of service and build on the same philosophy.
Woodland and its citizens receive a high level of service from its partners, he said, adding as a result, the city is run efficiently. The city has a five-year plan to repair and restore all city roads. Woodland is experiencing a relative period of growth, he said. There are new home construction projects in planning or in the works.
Suerth wants to be diligent in maintaining and preserving natural areas such as swamps and wetlands, helping the environment and protecting Woodland’s natural shoreline, he said.
Contact Suerth at vsuerth@ultraenergy.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.