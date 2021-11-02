After not being able to have the parade last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents eagerly lined the streets

The Excelsior Elementary Halloween Parade has been a city tradition for more than 50 years and many were happy to see it happen again last Friday after missing out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, when we had to cancel, I certainly received several emails. People weren’t angry, they understood, but they were sad,” Excelsior Elementary Principal Stacy DeCorsey said, who dressed up in a giant turkey costume for the parade.

Grand Marshall Rhoenan Tep, a first grader at Excelsior Elementary School, and Principal Stacy DeCorsey led the parade.

At 1:30 p.m., the parade began as residents and parents lined the street to watch the children march. Rhoenan Tep, a first grader dressed as Darth Vader, led the parade as the grand marshall alongside DeCorsey. Last summer, Rhoenan was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive form of childhood brain cancer that only about 300 children get diagnosed with every year. Excelsior Elementary wanted to honor him by making him the grand marshall, DeCorsey said.

The Minnetonka High School marching band provides music for the parade.

After Rhoenan came the Minnetonka High School marching band and a constant trail of students marching in grade order, starting with kindergarten and finishing with sixth grade. Students dressed in a wide variety of costumes, including many Mandalorians from Star Wars, giant dinosaurs, princesses, superheroes, witches and sports figures. Teachers joined their students with costumes of their own as they led each class down the street.

Many students throughout the parade dressed as the Mandalorian from Star Wars.
Teachers and students alike dress up for the Excelsior Elementary Halloween Parade.

Two watchers from the street were Peiling and Terry Jamison, who attend the parade nearly every year and had fifth grader Leela and second grader Evie marching this year. They came dressed as a family of M&M’s, with Peiling in a green costume, Terry in a blue costume, Leela in a yellow costume and Evie in a pink costume.

The Jamison family pose for a photo as a family of M&Ms.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Peiling said. “This is our last year to come, so we’re so excited to able to do kind of something that’s normal and a staple of downtown Excelsior, so it’s fun to be back here.”

Excelsior’s Water Street was packed with parents and residents watching from the sidelines, happy to be back after the parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martha Daniels and Nancy Montoya set up chairs together in preparation for the parade, both also donning costumes to join in the fun. Montoya has attended for nearly 10 years after having a daughter in the parade years ago.

“I love it. I love to come here every year,” Montoya said, adding that she missed not having the parade last year.

Daniels attended for the first time this year dressed as a ketchup bottle.

“For me, it’s a first time. Right? But I think it’s important for the school to reach out and then people come and see. I think it’s a way to be connected to the area right here,” Daniels said.

The parade concluded with an Excelsior fire truck driving along the street and Sparky the Fire Dog, who waved and interacted with students as he walked in front of it.

The parade concludes with a fire truck from the Excelsior fire department and Sparky the Fire dog.

For DeCorsey, she has many favorite parts of the parade each year, but she said she loves to see the kids giggle, laugh and smile.

“We dance all way down and all the way back up Water Street,” she said.

