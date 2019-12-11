The Excelsior City Council was presented with a proposal to create rain gardens to help address issues of flooding in Commons Park. The proposal wasn’t coming from city staff members but instead came from a group of Excelsior Elementary students and members of the Lego Robotics team and their coach Beth Robertson-Martin.
“Not only do they work on building a robot, coding a robot, there’s also a project associated with this competition,” Robertson-Martin said. “The idea is to identify a problem in your community, because we’re all very deeply connected to our community, Excelsior. Then come up with a potential solution to solve this problem.”
The students identified the flooding of Commons Park as the problem they would like to address with their project. They have experience with the flooding of the park to help inform their work.
“Every year they have their year-end parties in the Excelsior Commons and they understand the problem with the flooding and how it impacts them directly,” Robertson-Martin said.
Students collected information on the flooding in the park and would address the problem through the creation of rain gardens. They shared their findings with the council at the Dec. 2 meeting.
“The Commons in Excelsior is flooding too much because of runoff rainwater. So, we’ve decided to create a rain garden,” student William Martin said. “A rain garden is like, basically, a normal garden, except the plants have very deep roots so they collect more rainwater. This helps let water into the ground and prevent flooding.”
The students also shared the impact the flooding has on residents and animals and businesses.
The proposal goes beyond the rain gardens. There would be other efforts that accompany rain gardens.
“We are also going to add a brick path through the muddy area,” Harris Benson said. “We’re going to add pollinator gardens to attract pollinators. A few ideal pollinators to put in our garden are joe pye (weed), sunflowers and purple coneflowers, also black-eyed Susans.”
The funding for the project would be through fundraisers, grants and assistance from the city if needed.
The council was open to the idea and would need to work out the details in future meetings.
“We’ve got a relationship with an organization called Community for the Commons,” Mayor Todd Carlson said. “We’ve got gardens going and the adopt-a-tree program, so there might be something that we can work in there.”
