The historic Steamboat Minnehaha will stay in her storage facility this summer in Excelsior instead of steaming passengers around Lake Minnetonka.
The nonprofit Museum of Lake Minnetonka, the group that sustains the 1906 boat, has announced the plan to cancel the 2020 season because the Excelsior launch used to get the 55-ton wooden boat onto the water is no longer available and no other launch can accommodate the vessel.
“The launch requirements for the Minnehaha given its length, weight, and the fact that it’s wood, which requires up to 24 hours to stabilize once launched, make it arguably the most challenging boat on Lake Minnetonka to launch. There is only one boat ramp on the lake that meets our launch requirements, and we’ve been fortunate to have use of that ramp for the past 24 years. The property is being sold, and so the launch site will not be available in 2020 and beyond,” Jeff Schott, president of the museum, said in a statement.
Board members will meet with the Excelsior City Council on Monday, March 2, to discuss the situation and are open to any solution that offers a long-term home for the vessel, according to Jim Zimmerman, vice president of the museum board.
“We are certainly talking with Excelsior. That’s been the home for the boat since it was launched in 1906,” he said, adding that discussions are happening with officials from numerous communities on the north and south ends of the lake.
The board has a plan to determine a new permanent home for the boat, including a storage building where crews can work through the winter to maintain the vessel, by the end of the summer.
Once a site is set, the nonprofit can begin fundraising. The total amount needed depends on the logistics of the new launch site, Zimmerman said. What is known is that the launch site will need to be modified in some fashion and that a new storage facility will need to be built. The current facility is along County Road 19 in Excelsior, just blocks from the former launch site.
“We will continue to keep the community informed as we identify a location for the boat in the coming months,” he said.
The museum members feel gratified by the tremendous support from the entire lake community, Zimmerman added. They also stress that this is not the end of the Minnehaha’s run on the lake.
“There is a really strong push to find a home for the Minnehaha,” he said. “We are confident in finding a solution.”
This year marks what would have been the 25th year since the return of the Minnehaha. The vessel was built and launched in 1906 as one of the streetcar boats that carried people from the city to the lake, scuttled to the bottom of the lake in 1926, raised to the surface in 1980, rebuilt and relaunched in 1996.
Info: steamboatminnehaha.org
