Staying fit when the going gets tough

It can be difficult for Minnesotans to stay active during the winter, especially with the surge in COVID-19 cases and the governor’s recent order to close fitness centers. There are still many ways to get in a workout, whether that be outside or from the comfort of home.
Biking
With health clubs closed, outside has become a release for everyone, said Mark Schnorr, owner of South Lake Cycle, 344 Water St. in Excelsior.
The shop sells fat-tire bikes, which people can ride all winter long. Most bikes can be outfitted with studded tires, which are helpful for traction on ice or hard snow. Studded tires cost $75 to $150 per tire.
For those who prefer the indoors, the shop sells indoor trainers that people can attach their bike to. The trainer hooks up to a computer or television to give a simulated riding experience.
The shop sells most items in the store. Customers can also call the store at 952-474-3179 for curbside pick-up or drop off.
As long as there isn’t a lot of snow, now is a great time to get out and ride a bike, Schnorr said. It’s been dry so people shouldn’t be afraid to bike just because it’s cold outside, he added.
Information: southlakecycle.bike
Yoga
Many people are intimidated to try yoga because they say they aren’t flexible, said Goldie Graham, owner and yoga instructor for GoldieYoga, based in Shorewood. Starting from the comfort of your own home is a fantastic place to begin, she added.
Graham offers over 30 online yoga classes that range in length from 10 minutes to an hour and are for all levels. She teaches Vinyasa yoga and also has seven five-minute meditations in which she guides breathing exercises and meditation techniques.
Yoga classes are sold in bundles, which range between four and seven classes. The bundles range in price from $24 to $38. Once a bundle is purchased, customers can keep the videos.
Graham has had classes available for purchase online for three years. Her sales increased noticeably since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I’m also thrilled to see so many people trying yoga from the comforts of their own home,” she said.
Information: goldieyoga.com
Pilates
Doing Pilates at home is a great way for people to get involved in exercise if they haven’t done it before, said Abby Thayer, a Pilates teacher doing most of the online classes for StretchPilates.Fit, 23505 Smithtown Rd., Suite 140 in Excelsior.
The studio offers beginner and intermediate mat Pilates classes. All classes are a full-body workout and focus on lengthening, strengthening and stretching, Thayer said. Some Pilates classes include small equipment that can be used from home.
Classes cost $25 and can be purchased at a discounted rate in packages of four or eight classes. The studio also offers an unlimited monthly option for $240, which includes an archived library of videos. The studio offers one free beginner Pilates class for customers to try.
The studio put together a virtual option when the pandemic hit, which has been evolving as they go, said Andrea Odenwald, the owner. Most clients have stuck with them and are continuing to keep up their fitness, she added.
Information: stretchpilates.fit
Running
When it was announced that gyms would be closing, shop owners realized that many customers would be looking for additional options for exercise, said Pete Miller, owner of the Lakes Running Company, 218 Water St. in Excelsior.
Through a private Facebook group called Cold Warriors, which can be found at bit.ly/Coldwarriors, employee and coach Savannah Kent is posting a few workout suggestions per week. The workouts are running focused, but people could also walk them, he said.
The online community is for people who want to stay in shape through the winter. They are trying to create conversations, Miller said, adding since people can’t get together to work out, this is a way to encourage each other through the hardest time of year to stay in shape.
The group is free and anyone can request to join. They are designing workouts that include running, running hills, short interval workouts and suggestions for body-weight workouts, such as push-ups, sit ups and planks.
Information: lakesrun.com
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.