After three consecutive title game losses, Benilde-St. Margaret’s prevails over Prior Lake
Top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s (13-1) lived up to its ranking by beating Prior Lake 16-6 for the program’s fourth state boys lacrosse title Saturday since winning the inaugural Minnesota State High School League crown in 2007.
After losing the last three state finals, including the 2018 and 2019 championship games to the same Prior Lake squad, the 2021 team put the latest exclamation point on the season with a 17-1 record. It is the Red Knight’s first state title since beating Eden Prairie 9-3 in the 2011 final.
“It does feel great to finish it out,” BSM coach Rob Horn said. “I’m just happy for the boys and this is about them and their journey, I’ve just had the best seat in the house.”
Horn pointed to the calm and poised demeanor of the veteran group to help steer the Red Knights in the right direction all season. “We have a group of young men who wanted to take care of business, to put it bluntly, and we were focused on going 1-0 in each of those (state tournament) games. We know we can score in bunches and the other team knows a run is coming before they step on the field with us. So part of it is playing that card.”
Given the previous finals setbacks and missing all of the 2020 season, the 2021 campaign had a little extra weight from those who didn’t get a chance to play one more prep season.
“Every game we’ve thought about that last year’s group that couldn’t participate,” Horn said, as the team treated the 2021 season as a way, “to put closure on everything that transpired over the previous 18 months in our world to not have a season and how hard the past year has been on a lot of people but we made it through and this spring was a celebration of that.”
State dominance
A back-and-forth opening quarter of Saturday’s championship game against Prior Lake ended with Matthew Dowden scoring in the final minute to carry a 3-2 lead into the second quarter. BSM found another gear to build a 7-2 lead by the 7:23 mark of the quarter which stood until halftime. Paddy Burns scored twice followed by goals from Sky Rold and Jonny Schieffert.
The Red Knights won the previous meeting May 1 on the Lakers’ home field 13-6. Three days after the emotional win, the perfect season came to an end with a humbling 11-10 loss at Chanhassen in what proved to be the pivotal Metro West Conference game.
“We didn’t have a perfect season but we needed that loss to stay the course,” Horn said. “The collective leadership body said it was good for us to understand. I wouldn’t say we were not prepared for it but we were coming a little high on the hog after the win at Prior Lake and we were not ready to go in the first five minutes. You cannot just play 30 minutes of a game. You have to play the entire 48 minutes. We learned we are not invincible.”
A man-up to begin the second half of the championship game, Cam Gelling promptly made the Lakers pay with a goal just 15 seconds into the third quarter to make it an 8-2 lead. Three more goals over the next 28 seconds, including two from Dowden, pushed the advantage to 11-3.
A wild eight-goal fourth quarter found Burns add two more goals as did Sam Decker, Carsen Brandt and Jackson Leischow to make it a 16-6 final score. Dowden, Brandt and Gus Bell each had two assists and goalie Justin Dalumn made eight saves to preserve the win.
Burns, who plans to play at Providence College (Rhode Island), had four goals in each of the three state tournament games to finish the season with a game-high 77 points on 50 goals.
The Red Knights had a veteran-filled roster with 11 seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.
State-run
The Red Knights dispatched of Moorhead 17-1 then host Stillwater 9-3 to advance to Saturday’s final against the Lakers, looking to get over the hump of three state title game losses.
Stillwater kept BSM to under double-digit goals for only the third time in 14 games this season.
Burns scored in each quarter including just 31 seconds into the contest as the Ponies took a 2-1 lead late in the quarter before Leischow tied it up with less than a minute on the clock.
Burns made it 3-2 86 seconds into the second period before Leischow set up Dowden with under five minutes left in the opening half.
The Red Knights made it 6-2 less than seven minutes into the second half on goals from Gelling and a man-up goal from Burns with an assist from Brandt.
Dowden added two goals along with Burns for the final 9-3 score as goaltender Dalum made 10 saves.
Moorhead opened the June 15 state quarterfinal with an early goal before BSM poured it on with 17 unanswered goals, outshooting the second-year Spuds 28-8.
Ten different Red Knights factored in the scoring with Leischow leading the way with six points on four goals and Burns with five points on four goals. Gelling had four points on three goals and Dowden had two goals.
Dalum stopped 7-of-8 shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.