Just after Gooey Kids launch, Jaclyn Zimmer began her breast cancer treatment
Keeping screens clean is tricky for anyone, especially during the pandemic when we do so much virtually from school to playtime and everything in between.
St. Louis Park resident Jaclyn Zimmer began to wonder if there was a nontoxic and streak-free way to clean her kids’ screens.
What began as an idea seven years ago turned into her first product line, Gooey Kids from her newly launched company Gooey Gadgets.
Newly launched as in launching the new product three to four weeks ago to a network of family and friends.
Keep it clean
“The response has been really good, people are loving the product and being in a pandemic, people are looking for a way to keep all of their devices clean,” Zimmer said, noting that the devices weren’t getting any cleaner with everyone at home even more in 2020. “The kids’ gadgets were far more dirty than my phone and there was nothing to use that was easy so I sat on the idea for five years.”
On Gooeykids.com, Zimmer has a chart showing just how dirty cell phones are. A report in the Seattle Times by Bobby Caina Calvin claims the number of bacteria per square inch on a typical cell phone is 25,127, followed by a doorknob 8,643, checkout screen 4,500, pet food dish 2,110, kitchen counter 1,736 and toilet seat 1,201.
The response from her kids so far goes beyond the fun and exciting side of the business.
“They’re so excited,” she said about creating a company and products. “That people buy. They have it in their schoolwork spaces and keep their gadgets clean. It’s a good thing to empower our kids to take care of our things — tech devices are expensive and not easily replaced.”
Watching other entrepreneurs on “Shark Tank” and listening to a podcast called “How I Built This” gave the Anoka native “the confidence to plow forward. No matter how successful it is now they usually started out small in one home. It takes guts.”
Those guts to persevere take on another meaning for Zimmer who was diagnosed with breast cancer in early October and will continue weekly chemotherapy treatments through the spring.
“I didn’t know how important of a product like this would be — not only during a pandemic but for the personal importance of being non-toxic [as someone with a suppressed immune system],” Zimmer said. “We made this product with my own family in mind. What types of produces do I want to introduce to the world? It all came together and the mission is the same as before only stronger.”
Managing the new venture while distance learning at home for her kids helps keep the attention away from cancer and makes her more optimistic about the future.
“This provides something to look forward into the future at a time when the future seems so scary and up in the air,” she said.
The process
Two years ago, Zimmer decided to turn her idea into a business and began working with a chemist on the perfect formula free of alcohol, parabens, phthalates, fragrances, VOCs, ammonia or formaldehyde. Zimmer revealed a product that can eliminate 99.9% of gunk and grime in an individually wrapped square, like a wet nap from a BBQ takeout meal.
The wipes are available to purchase through GooeyKids.com.
With a background in design from working for Minnetonka-based IQ Accessories, Zimmer designed items for retailers like Target and CVS.
“Being an entrepreneur is new but I’ve always been in design, graphic or product design,” she said. “Working on the dollar spot section for a previous employer gave me a taste of what I could do – reach people and create an important need.”
Transferring that knowledge went a long way to addressing the dilemma of how to keep the wipes from drying out, portable to store in a bag and easy opening for kids to do independently.
Figuring out the best way to clean a gadget took some thought. “We started with open form factors like a bottle or baby wipe package but you don’t use this as often as a baby wipe so we looked at a spray and shammy but others do that,” Zimmer said. “We didn’t see anyone do a single-use wipe for the on-the-go, something kids could open to clean their own screens.”
The name and design came to her intuitively and from that point on she decided to trust her gut feeling. “When it was right, it was right,” she said about the name and design.
Trying to come up with a formula to meet those standards, something larger companies failed to produce, took some trial and error while navigating life during a pandemic.
The most challenging part of the process was navigating manufacturing.
“It was a male-dominated world,” she said. “Only a few companies offered a minimum quantity we could work with and others didn’t see a need for a non-toxic formula.”
Zimmer found a woman-owned manufacturer to partner with along with a formulator/chemist to develop a custom-based non-toxic formula.
Without a scientific background, Zimmer said the chemist she worked with did a great job relaying the process to her in the language she could understand.
“They kept it simple,” she said, while receiving sample after sample to test out. They went through at least a dozen formulas before getting the perfect mix.
Each box comes with 20 Gooey Gadget Clean Screen Wipes plus a Goo-Bye Microfiber Polishing Cloth to keep screens streak-free.
