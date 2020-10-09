South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

Included in the department’s Sept. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 27 - A 38-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of stolen political signs along Boulder Circle in Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.