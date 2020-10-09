South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Sept. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 27 - A 38-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- Officers were dispatched to a report of stolen political signs along Boulder Circle in Shorewood.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments