Included in the department’s reports March 3 through March 9 were these incidents:
March 5 - At around 10:38 p.m., a 36-year-old Shorewood man was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit, driving after suspension and an open bottle after he was stopped for a suspended license near Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.
March 6 - Around 10:56 p.m., a 45-year-old Mound woman was arrested for a third-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.18 after she was stopped for a traffic violation on Highway 7 and Eureka Road in Shorewood.
March 7 - At around 10:15 p.m., a 27-year-old Mound woman was arrested for a third-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.17 after officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.
March 8 - At around 9:32 p.m., a 16-year-old Waconia man was arrested for fifth-degree possession and an 18-year-old Hamburg man was arrested for theft after officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on Lake Linden and Maple in Shorewood.
March 9 - At around 5:11 p.m., officers received a report of a motor vehicle theft. The vehicle was later recovered and a 24-year-old Minneapolis man was taken into custody on Maple Heights Road in Greenwood.
- At around 9:46 p.m., officers were following up on a motor vehicle theft when they were dispatched to an active burglary at the same location. Upon arrival, officers arrested a 24-year-old Minneapolis man for first-degree burglary and felony theft on Maple Heights Road in Greenwood.
