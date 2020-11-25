South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.

Included in the department’s Nov. 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 13 - A 40-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a report of a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a parked car along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

- A minor was arrested for assault after officers were dispatched to a domestic along Lakeway Terrace in Shorewood.

Nov. 14 - A 21-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after officers were dispatched to a crash at Commons Park in Excelsior.

Nov. 15 - One-vehicle crash reported. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Nov. 16 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and minor injuries at Highway 7 and Galpin Lake in Shorewood.

Nov. 18 - A 45-year-old woman was arrested for 911 interference after officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic along Lyman Place in Excelsior.

