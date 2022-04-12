Included in the department’s reports March 31 through April 6 were these incidents:

March 31 - At around 10:42 a.m., a 21-year-old Glencoe woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession after officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 7 and Sandpiper Trail in Shorewood.

April 1 - At around 11:33 a.m., officers took a report on a fraudulent purchase made through Craigslist in Shorewood. The total loss was $160.

- At around 10:31 p.m., a 23-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for a third-degree DUI with a BAC of 0.102 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Excelsior Boulevard and Lake Street in Excelsior.

April 2 - At around 1:12 a.m., a 27-year-old Excelsior woman was arrested for a fourth-degree DUI with a BAC of 0.12 after she was stopped for speeding near Highway 7 and Old Market Road in Shorewood.

- At around 5:44 p.m., a 63-year-old Shorewood man was arrested for a fourth-degree DUI with a BAC of 0.12 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near County Road 19 and Arbor Court in Tonka Bay.

April 3 - At around 12:10 a.m., a 44-year-old Chaska man was arrested for a fourth-degree DUI with a BAC of 0.15 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 41 and Tanadoona Drive in Chanhassen.

