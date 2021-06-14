South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s June 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:

June 3 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Sleepy Hollow Road in Greenwood.

June 4 - A 45-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after the vehicle was stopped for multiple moving violations at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.

- A 45-year-old man was arrested for fleeing a peace officer and fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a moving violation along Woodhill Terrace in Minnetonka.

June 6 - A 17-year-old girl was cited for possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol after officers stopped the vehicle for a moving violation along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

June 7 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries. An 18-year-old male was cited for inattentive driving at Highway 7 and County Road 19 in Shorewood.

- Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle and bicyclist crash at Oak and Water streets in Excelsior. A 46-year-old man was cited for failing to yield to a cyclist.

June 8 - Officers were dispatched to a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a work van along Highway 7 in Shorewood. No suspects at this time.

June 9 - Officers were dispatched to a video alarm along County Road 19 in Tonka Bay. A 21-year-old man was arrested for third-degree burglary.

- Two-vehicle crash with moderate damages and no injuries at Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood. A 36-year-old man was cited for inattentive driving.

