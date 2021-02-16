South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Feb. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 4 - One-vehicle property damage with minor damages and no injuries at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Weeks Road in Greenwood.

- A 29-year-old man was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated after being stopped for an equipment violation and refusing a breath test at Mill Street and Apple Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 5 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for violating a restraining order along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Feb. 9 - A 27-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint along Highway 7 in Minnetonka.

- A 24-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers were dispatched to a rollover crash at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.

