Included in the department’s Feb. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 4 - One-vehicle property damage with minor damages and no injuries at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood.
- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Weeks Road in Greenwood.
- A 29-year-old man was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated after being stopped for an equipment violation and refusing a breath test at Mill Street and Apple Road in Shorewood.
Feb. 5 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for violating a restraining order along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Feb. 9 - A 27-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint along Highway 7 in Minnetonka.
- A 24-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers were dispatched to a rollover crash at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.
- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
