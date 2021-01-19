South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

 Sun file photo

Included in the department’s Jan. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 8 - Officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire along Highway 7 in Shorewood. When officers arrived, the fire was extinguished and there were no injuries.

-Two-vehicle hit and run crash with minor damage, no injuries and no suspects at Christmas Lake Road and Highway 7 in Greenwood.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments