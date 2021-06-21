South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s June 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

June 10 - A 41-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for speeding at Arbor Lane and Highway 7 in Shorewood.

June 11 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Mound Avenue in Tonka Bay.

June 12 - A 31-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for erratic driving along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- A 54-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations at Highway 7 and Water Street in Shorewood.

June 13 - A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for a moving violation along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

June 14 - A 37-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations along Wheeler Drive in Excelsior.

