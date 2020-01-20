Included in the department’s Jan. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 9 - Shorewood resident was arrested for driving while impaired after officers responded to a vehicle in a snowbank at the intersection of Academy Avenue and Glencoe Road, Shorewood.
Jan. 11 - Verbal domestic incident reported along Pleasant Avenue, Tonka Bay.
- Disturbance call at Excelsior Brewing.
Jan. 14 - Reported theft of mail along McKinley Circle, Shorewood.
- A 39-year-old Watertown man was arrested for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after officers were called.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.