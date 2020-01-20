C-113336 South Lake Minnetonka Police Patch Minnesota MC

Included in the department’s Jan. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 9 - Shorewood resident was arrested for driving while impaired after officers responded to a vehicle in a snowbank at the intersection of Academy Avenue and Glencoe Road, Shorewood.

Jan. 11 - Verbal domestic incident reported along Pleasant Avenue, Tonka Bay.

- Disturbance call at Excelsior Brewing.

Jan. 14 - Reported theft of mail along McKinley Circle, Shorewood.

- A 39-year-old Watertown man was arrested for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after officers were called.

