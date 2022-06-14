Included in the department’s reports May 26 through June 8 were these incidents:

May 26 - At around 10:04 p.m., a 45-year-old Sonoita, AZ., man was arrested for a fourth degree DWI with a BAC of 0.10 after officers stopped him for a traffic violation near Excelsior Boulevard and Lake Street in Excelsior.

May 27 - At around 10:05 p.m., a 52-year-old Minnetrista woman was arrested for a fourth degree DWI with a BAC of 0.12 after officers stopped her for a traffic violation near Morse Avenue and 3rd Street in Excelsior.

May 28 - At around 1:23 a.m., a 25-year-old Minnetrista woman was arrested for a fourth degree DWI with a BAC of 0.09 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near the 500 block of Lake Street in Excelsior.

June 4 - At around 12:35 a.m., a 41-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for a third degree DWI with a BAC of 0.16 after he was stopped for multiple traffic violations near Mill Street and 3rd Street in Excelsior.

June 5 - At around 12:14 a.m., a 41-year-old Saint Bonifacious man was arrested for a third degree DWI with a BAC of 0.18 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Bartlett Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard in Mound.

June 6 - At around 2:17 a.m., a 36-year-old Dallas, Texas man was arrested for a fourth degree DWI and a 3rd degree test refusal after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood.

June 7 - At around 12:41 p.m., a 22-year-old Excelsior woman was arrested for a third degree DWI with a BAC of 0.23 after officers were dispatched to a crash near Smithtown Road and Minnetonka in Shorewood.

