South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

Included in the department’s Sept. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 17 - A 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Third Avenue in Excelsior.
- A 23-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana after he was stopped for a speeding violation at Highway 7 and Eureka Road in Shorewood.
Sept. 18 - A two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Highway 7 and Hazeltine in Shorewood.
- A 33-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were dispatched to a possible drunk problem along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Sept. 20 - A 40-year-old woman was cited for possession of marijuana after she was stopped for a traffic violation at Highway 7 and Church Road in Shorewood.
Sept. 21 - A two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Mill Street and Excelsior in Excelsior.
- A one-vehicle crash with substantial damages and mild injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
Sept. 22 - A two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Country Club Road and Yellowstone in Shorewood.
- A 29-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Waseca Avenue in Tonka Bay.
Sept. 23 - A two-vehicle crash with substantial damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.