South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Sept. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 17 - A 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Third Avenue in Excelsior.

- A 23-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana after he was stopped for a speeding violation at Highway 7 and Eureka Road in Shorewood.

Sept. 18 - A two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Highway 7 and Hazeltine in Shorewood.

- A 33-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were dispatched to a possible drunk problem along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Sept. 20 - A 40-year-old woman was cited for possession of marijuana after she was stopped for a traffic violation at Highway 7 and Church Road in Shorewood.

Sept. 21 - A two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Mill Street and Excelsior in Excelsior.

- A one-vehicle crash with substantial damages and mild injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.

Sept. 22 - A two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Country Club Road and Yellowstone in Shorewood.

- A 29-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Waseca Avenue in Tonka Bay.

Sept. 23 - A two-vehicle crash with substantial damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.

