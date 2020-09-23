South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

Included in the department’s Sept. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 12 - Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash with no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
Sept. 13 - A 46-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Old Orchard Lane in Tonka Bay.
Sept. 16 - Officers were dispatched to a house fire with no injuries along Sunrise Avenue in Tonka Bay. Officers cleared everyone away from the scene and the Excelsior Fire District secured the scene.
