South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

 File photo

Included in the department’s Sept. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 12 - Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash with no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.

Sept. 13 - A 46-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Old Orchard Lane in Tonka Bay.

Sept. 16 - Officers were dispatched to a house fire with no injuries along Sunrise Avenue in Tonka Bay. Officers cleared everyone away from the scene and the Excelsior Fire District secured the scene.

