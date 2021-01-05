Included in the department’s Dec. 17 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 17 - One-vehicle crash with severe damage and minor injuries along Highway 7 in Excelsior.
- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Christmas Lake Road and Highway 7 in Greenwood.
Dec. 18 - Three-vehicle crash with minor damage and one driver with minor injuries at Highway 7 and Hazeltine Boulevard in Shorewood.
Dec. 20 - A 26-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple violations at Third Street and School Avenue in Excelsior.
- A 31-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation along Wood Duck Circle in Shorewood.
Dec. 23 - One-vehicle property crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
Dec. 24 - A 39-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle running in the reported party’s driveway along Club Valley Road in Shorewood.
- Two-vehicle crash with severe damage and minor injuries at West Point Road and Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.
Dec. 26 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and minor injuries at Second Street and Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.
Dec. 27 - Two-vehicle crash with no damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Excelsior.
- A 44-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation at Eureka Road and Valleywood Lane in Shorewood.
