Included in the department’s reports June 23 through July 6 were these incidents:
June 24 - At around 11:22 a.m., a 59-year-old Mound man was arrested for a fourth degree driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.13 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Third Street and Water Street in Excelsior.
June 25 - At around 1:29 a.m., a 18-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for a DWI after officers located the vehicle with its flashers on the shoulder near Tonka Bay Road and County Road 19 in Tonka Bay. Officers conducted a safety check on the driver and vehicle. Driver refused to submit a breath test.
June 26 - At around 1:01 a.m., a 46-year-old Deephaven man was arrested for a fourth degree DWI with a BAC of 0.09 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near County Road 101 and Highway 7 in Minnetonka.
June 30 - At around 1:14 p.m., a 62-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a driving under the influence after officers were dispatched to multiple traffic complaints and stopping the driver for driving down the wrong side of the road near Old Market and Highway 7 in Shorewood. Pending results.
July 1 - At around 8:21 p.m., a 66-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for a DWI after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Vine Hill and Highway 7 in Deephaven.
July 2 - At around 12:40 a.m., a 55-year-old Hartford, Connecticut man was arrested for a third degree DWI with a BAC of 0.21 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Old Market and Highway 7 in Shorewood.
July 3 - At around 12:54 a.m., a 24-year-old Plymouth woman was arrested for a third degree DWI with a BAC of 0.16 and 5th degree possession after officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint near Woodland and Highway 7 in Minnetonka.
July 5 - At around 12:51 a.m., a 27-year-old Elk River man was arrested for a third degree DWI with a BAC of 0.24 after officers were dispatched to a report of a car that had crashed into a dumpster near 3rd Street in Excelsior.
