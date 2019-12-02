Included in the department’s Nov. 11 to 20 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 15 - Officers responded to a loud noise complaint along the 400 block of Wheeler Drive, Excelsior.
- A Mound resident was arrested for driving under the influence of a narcotic along the 4700 block of Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.
- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along the 23600 block of Smithtown Road, Shorewood.
- A Shorewood resident suspected of possession of marijuana, alcohol and drug paraphernalia at Freeman Park, Shorewood.
- Officers responded to a report of domestic assault along the 1900 block of Vine Ridge Road, Shorewood.
Nov. 17 - Officers responded to a physical domestic dispute along the 500 block of 2nd Street, Excelsior.
Nov. 18 - A Chanhassen resident was arrested for driving under the influence after they were stopped for numerous traffic violations at the intersection of Mill Street and Lilac Lane, Shorewood.
Nov. 19 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highways 41 and 7, Shorewood.
- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Oak Street, Shorewood.
Nov. 20 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Morse Avenue, Excelsior.
— Compiled by Sahnje McGonigle
