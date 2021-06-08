Included in the department’s May 27 to June 2 reports were these incidents:
May 28 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Williams Street in Excelsior.
May 29 - A 58-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for a moving violation along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.
May 30 - A 47-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a report of an erratic driver along West Lake Street in Excelsior.
June 1 - An 18-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of drug paraphernalia after the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation along Club Valley Road in Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.