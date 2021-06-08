South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s May 27 to June 2 reports were these incidents:

May 28 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Williams Street in Excelsior.

May 29 - A 58-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for a moving violation along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

May 30 - A 47-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a report of an erratic driver along West Lake Street in Excelsior.

June 1 - An 18-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of drug paraphernalia after the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation along Club Valley Road in Shorewood.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments