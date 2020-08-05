Included in the department’s July 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

July 25 - Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles on the roof of a school along Smithtown Road in Shorewood. Officers got the juveniles to come down and contacted responsible parties.

July 28 - A 43-year-old man was arrested for driving while impaired after officers responded to a report of a crash along Highland Avenue in Tonka Bay.

- Officers were dispatched to a report of a neighbor hearing people inside a vacant home along Wild Rose Lane in Shorewood. Officers searched the property and found no suspicious persons.

