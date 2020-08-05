Included in the department’s July 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
July 25 - Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles on the roof of a school along Smithtown Road in Shorewood. Officers got the juveniles to come down and contacted responsible parties.
July 28 - A 43-year-old man was arrested for driving while impaired after officers responded to a report of a crash along Highland Avenue in Tonka Bay.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a neighbor hearing people inside a vacant home along Wild Rose Lane in Shorewood. Officers searched the property and found no suspicious persons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.