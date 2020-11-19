South Lake Police

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.

Included in the department’s Nov. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 5 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries. A 70-year-old man was cited for failing to yield along Oak Street in Excelsior.

Nov. 6 - One-vehicle crash with severe damage and no injuries after the vehicle struck a deer along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Nov. 9 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.

Nov. 11 - A 46-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash along Oak Street in Excelsior.

