Included in the department’s Nov. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 5 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries. A 70-year-old man was cited for failing to yield along Oak Street in Excelsior.
Nov. 6 - One-vehicle crash with severe damage and no injuries after the vehicle struck a deer along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Nov. 9 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
Nov. 11 - A 46-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash along Oak Street in Excelsior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.