Included in the department’s July 9 to July 15 reports were these incidents:

July 9

-Civil matter between family members along Grant Lorenz Road in Shorewood.

-Officers were dispatched to a report of a motorist who dumped their bike to avoid a collision along Second Street in Excelsior. There was minor damage and no injuries.

July 10

-Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at Highway 7 and Chaska Road in Shorewood. The reporting party stated a deer crossed in front of the vehicle. There was severe damage to the vehicle but no injuries.

- Two-vehicle crash from a rear end incident at Highway 7 and Old Market Road in Shorewood. A 19-year-old woman was cited for inattentive driving.

July 11

-Two-vehicle crash at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood. An 18-year-old woman was cited for disobeying a semaphore. Both vehicles had significant damage but there were no major injuries.

July 12

-Officers were dispatched to a report of loud music along Echo Road in Shorewood. When officers arrived, the homeowners turned off the music and went inside. Officers cleared.

July 13

-Officers spotted a group of juveniles in the Commons Park in Excelsior after hours, while on patrol. The juveniles were given a warning and sent home.

-A sign was stolen from a yard along Hazel Street in Tonka Bay. There are no suspects.

