Included in the department’s reports May 5 through May 11 were these incidents:
May 5 - At around 12:16 a.m., a 35-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for a forth-degree DWI pending results after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.
- At around 6:05 p.m., a 46-year-old Shorewood woman was arrested for a third-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.34 after officers received a report of a traffic complaint near Highway 7 and Williston in Minnetonka.
May 6 - At around 7:10 p.m., a 31-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.08 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Highway 41 in Shorewood.
- At around 9:39 p.m., a 64-year-old Mound man was arrested for a third-degree test refusal after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Oak Street and Water Street in Excelsior.
May 7 - At around 12:46 a.m., a 30-year-old Wilmar man was arrested for a third-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.12 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Washta Bay and Highway 7 in Shorewood.
- At around 2:37 a.m., a 23-year-old Chanhassen woman was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.15 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Williston in Minnetonka.
- At around 9:31 p.m., a 49-year-old Tonka Bay man was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.09 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Manitou Road and Woodpecker Ridge Road in Tonka Bay.
- At around 10:15 p.m., a 57-year-old Deephaven man was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.10 after officers received a report of an intoxicated male driving away from an establishment near Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.
May 8 - At around 9:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen catalytic converter near third Avenue in Excelsior. There was a total loss of $2,000 with no suspects at this time.
