Included in the department’s March 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
March 12 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
- A 36-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after the vehicle was stopped for a stop sign violation at George and Water streets in Excelsior.
March 13- A 41-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation after officers stopped the vehicle for a speeding violation at Mill Street and Third Avenue in Excelsior.
March 17 - A 54-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after being stopped for multiple traffic violations at Chaska Road and Mayflower in Shorewood.
- A 47-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation at Minnetonka Boulevard and Highview in Greenwood.
