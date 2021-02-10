South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

 Sun file photo

Included in the department’s Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 28 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.

Jan. 29 - A 24-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after the vehicle was stopped for speeding along Minnetonka Boulevard in Greenwood.

Jan. 31 - A 35-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation along Interstate 494 in Minnetonka.

- Verbal domestic along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Feb. 3 - A 44-year-old man was cited for possession of marijuana after he was stopped for a traffic violation along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments