Included in the department’s reports Feb. 17 through Feb. 23 were these incidents:
Feb. 17 - At 4:54 p.m., a motor vehicle was stolen from a driveway on the 900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. This is an ongoing investigation with no suspects at this time.
- At 9:16 p.m., a 36-year-old Willmar man was arrested for felony drug possession as officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation at Highway 7 and Vine Hill in Shorewood. Officers seized over 60 grams of Methamphetamine.
Feb. 19 - At 12:37 a.m., 37-year-old Andrew Groth of Spring Park was arrested for a 4th degree DWI after officers stopped the vehicle for an equipment violation with a BAC of .14 on Smithtown Road, Shorewood.
- At 11:06 a.m., officers located a vehicle that was recently stolen out of Hopkins. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled. After a 3.4 mile pursuit, the driver stopped the vehicle on his own accord. A 43-year-old Hopkins man was taken into custody and transported to Hennepin County Jail on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. This occurred on Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood.
Feb. 23 - At 9:01 a.m., 48-year-old Kristin Jensen of Shorewood was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI test refusal after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations along Smithtown Road and County Road 19 in Shorewood.
- At 10:11 p.m., 30-year-old Garret Baldwin of Shorewood was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI after officers stopped the vehicle for reckless driving along Christmas Lake Road and Highway 7 in Greenwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.