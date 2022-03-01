Included in the department’s reports Feb. 17 through Feb. 23 were these incidents:

Feb. 17 - At 4:54 p.m., a motor vehicle was stolen from a driveway on the 900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. This is an ongoing investigation with no suspects at this time.

- At 9:16 p.m., a 36-year-old Willmar man was arrested for felony drug possession as officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation at Highway 7 and Vine Hill in Shorewood. Officers seized over 60 grams of Methamphetamine.

Feb. 19 - At 12:37 a.m., 37-year-old Andrew Groth of Spring Park was arrested for a 4th degree DWI after officers stopped the vehicle for an equipment violation with a BAC of .14 on Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

- At 11:06 a.m., officers located a vehicle that was recently stolen out of Hopkins. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled. After a 3.4 mile pursuit, the driver stopped the vehicle on his own accord. A 43-year-old Hopkins man was taken into custody and transported to Hennepin County Jail on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. This occurred on Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood.

Feb. 23 - At 9:01 a.m., 48-year-old Kristin Jensen of Shorewood was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI test refusal after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations along Smithtown Road and County Road 19 in Shorewood.

- At 10:11 p.m., 30-year-old Garret Baldwin of Shorewood was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI after officers stopped the vehicle for reckless driving along Christmas Lake Road and Highway 7 in Greenwood.

