South Lake report

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 21 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for assault along Excelsior Boulevard in Greenwood.

- A 28-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after officers were dispatched to a welfare check along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Nov. 23 - Two women, ages 42 and 35, were arrested on outstanding warrants after officers stopped the vehicle for several moving violations along Radisson Road in Shorewood.

- One-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Nov. 25 - A 42-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Boulder Bridge Drive in Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Nov. 26 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Nov. 27 - A 39-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple traffic violations along Eureka Road in Shorewood.

Nov. 28 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries. A 22-year-old man was cited for failure to use due care along Third Street in Excelsior.

Nov. 29 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Nov. 30 - One-vehicle property crash with minor damages and no injuries along Murray Street in Shorewood.

Dec. 2 - A 61-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple traffic violations along Harding Avenue in Shorewood.

