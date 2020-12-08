Included in the department’s Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 21 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for assault along Excelsior Boulevard in Greenwood.
- A 28-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after officers were dispatched to a welfare check along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Nov. 23 - Two women, ages 42 and 35, were arrested on outstanding warrants after officers stopped the vehicle for several moving violations along Radisson Road in Shorewood.
- One-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.
Nov. 25 - A 42-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Boulder Bridge Drive in Shorewood.
- Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Nov. 26 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Nov. 27 - A 39-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple traffic violations along Eureka Road in Shorewood.
Nov. 28 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries. A 22-year-old man was cited for failure to use due care along Third Street in Excelsior.
Nov. 29 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Nov. 30 - One-vehicle property crash with minor damages and no injuries along Murray Street in Shorewood.
Dec. 2 - A 61-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple traffic violations along Harding Avenue in Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.