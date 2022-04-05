Included in the department’s reports March 17 through March 30 were these incidents:
March 17 - At around 8:04 p.m., a 54-year-old man was arrested for third-degree test refusal and a fourth-degree DWI after his vehicle was stopped for multiple moving violations on Mill Street and Third Avenue in Excelsior.
March 18 - At around 8:54 p.m., a 52-year-old Shorewood man was arrested for a third-degree DUI with a BAC of 0.19 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near West Street and Minnetonka Boulevard in Greenwood.
March 26 - At around 5:45 a.m., a 38-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for a four-degree DUI with a BAC of 0.07 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near County Road 101 and Highway 7 in Minnetonka.
- At around 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a call for a theft from a motor vehicle while it was parked at Mount Calvary Church in Excelsior. The victim reported that her rear window was broken and numerous items were taken from the vehicle. The victim’s cards were used to purchase gift cards at a nearby department store a short time after the theft was reported. It was an approximate loss of $5,000.
March 27 - At around 12:14 a.m., a 53-year-old woman was arrested for a second-degree DUI and refusal to submit a test after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Mill Street and Third Avenue in Excelsior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.