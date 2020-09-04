South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Aug. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 21 - Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles bridge jumping along Albans Bay Bridge Street in Excelsior. Officers stopped the juveniles from jumping, told them they could not jump off the bridge and contacted responsible parties.

- A 58-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after being stopped for erratic driving at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.

Aug. 23 - Civil matter along Crabapple Lane in Tonka Bay.

- Officers were dispatched to a theft report of property taken from an individual’s lawn along Second Street in Excelsior.

Aug. 26 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate vehicle damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood. A 48-year-old man was cited for no Minnesota driver’s license.

