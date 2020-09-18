South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Sept. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 4 - A one-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Narrows Bridge in Tonka Bay.

Sept. 6 - Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person smoking on an individual’s property along Shorewood Oaks Drive in Shorewood. Upon arrival officers found nothing suspicious or the individual matching the description.

Sept. 9 - A 74- year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at Christmas Lake Road and Highway 7 in Greenwood.

