Included in the department’s Aug. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 7 - Hit-and-run crash with no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood. No suspects.
Aug. 8 - Officers were dispatched to a report of theft totaling $15 along Minnetonka Drive in Shorewood. No suspects.
- One-vehicle property crash with no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
- Verbal domestic along Third Avenue in Excelsior.
Aug. 9 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of theft totaling $10 along Strawberry Lane in Shorewood.
Aug. 10 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Lakeview Avenue in Tonka Bay.
Aug. 11 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay. An 80-year-old man was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Aug. 12 - One-vehicle property crash with no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.
- Civil matter along Ivy Lane in Shorewood.
