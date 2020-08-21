Included in the department’s Aug. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 7 - Hit-and-run crash with no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood. No suspects.

Aug. 8 - Officers were dispatched to a report of theft totaling $15 along Minnetonka Drive in Shorewood. No suspects.

- One-vehicle property crash with no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- Verbal domestic along Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Aug. 9 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

- Officers were dispatched to a report of theft totaling $10 along Strawberry Lane in Shorewood.

Aug. 10 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Lakeview Avenue in Tonka Bay.

Aug. 11 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay. An 80-year-old man was cited for failure to drive with due care.

Aug. 12 - One-vehicle property crash with no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

- Civil matter along Ivy Lane in Shorewood.

