Included in the department’s July 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
July 16 - An 18-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree assault along Lake Street in Excelsior.
July 17 - Civil matter between neighbors along West Lake Street in Excelsior.
July 18 - A 23-year-old man was cited for fourth-degree driving while impaired after being stopped for having no trailer lights at Merry Lane and Radisson Road in Shorewood.
July 20 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.
July 21 - A 35-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct after officers responded to a report of an assault along Eureka Road in Shorewood.
July 22 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Morse Avenue in Excelsior.
