Included in the department’s Feb. 25 to March 3 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 25 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for a speeding violation at Highway 7 and Eureka in Shorewood.
Feb. 27 - A 40-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for multiple traffic violations at Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood.
March 3 - A 34-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers were dispatched to a call about a man standing outside in the cold at Smithtown Road and Cathcart Drive in Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.