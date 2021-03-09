South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

Included in the department’s Feb. 25 to March 3 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 25 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for a speeding violation at Highway 7 and Eureka in Shorewood.

Feb. 27 - A 40-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for multiple traffic violations at Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood.

March 3 - A 34-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers were dispatched to a call about a man standing outside in the cold at Smithtown Road and Cathcart Drive in Shorewood.

