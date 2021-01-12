South Lake report

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

 Sun file photo

Included in the department’s Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 5 - A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched on a report of a male slumped in his vehicle along Yellowstone Trail in Shorewood.

