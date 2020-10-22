South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

Included in the department’s Oct. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 1 - A 61-year-old man was arrested for driving while impaired after being stopped for a traffic violation along Miller Street in Shorewood.
Oct. 2 - A car-deer crash with no damage or injuries at Highway 7 and Hazeltine in Shorewood.
Oct. 3 - Theft of political signs with no suspects along Galpin Lake Road in Shorewood.
Oct. 5 - Theft of political signs with no suspects along Second Avenue in Excelsior.
Oct. 7 - A 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested for domestic assault along Mallard Lane in Shorewood.
