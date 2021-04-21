Included in the department’s April 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
April 8 - A 36-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation at West Point Road and Manitou Road in Shorewood.
April 12 - One-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
April 13 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries at Highway 7 and Vine Hill in Shorewood.
- A 57-year-old man was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance along Meadville Street in Greenwood.
- A 51-year-old man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants after officers were dispatched to a report of an assault along Highway 7 in Greenwood.
