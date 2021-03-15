Included in the department’s March 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
March 5 - A 54-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after officers were dispatched to a crash along Smithtown Road in Shorewood.
March 7- Vehicle tampering along Third Avenue in Excelsior.
-Officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash resulting in moderate vehicle damage and minor injuries. A 23-year-old man was cited for careless driving and disobeying a semaphore at Highway 7 and Highway 41 in Shorewood.
March 10 - Stolen license plate along McKinly Circle in Shorewood. There are no suspects.
-A 20-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for a headlight violation at Smithtown Road and County Road 19 in Shorewood.
