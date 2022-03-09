Included in the department’s reports Feb. 24 through March 2 were these incidents:
Feb. 25 - At around 9:14 p.m., a 28-year-old Edina woman was arrested for a fourth-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.10 and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol after she was stopped for numerous moving violations on County Road 19 and Woodpecker Ridge Road in Tonka Bay.
Feb. 26 - At around 2:19 a.m., a 41-year-old Excelsior woman was arrested for a fourth-degree driving under the influence and open bottle after she was stopped for multiple moving and equipment violations on Wheeler Driver and Mill Street in Excelsior. Pending test results.
- At around 8:22 p.m., a 52-year-old Minnetrista woman was arrested for a third-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.29 after officers responded to a traffic complaint near Water Street and Oak Street in Excelsior.
Feb. 28 - At around 6:30 p.m., a 60-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for four-degree possession and fifth-degree possession; a 50-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for fifth-degree possession; a 49-year-old Princeton woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession and giving police officers a false name after the vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation on Highway 7 and County Road 19 in Shorewood.
March 2 - At around 11:23 p.m., an 18-year-old Victoria man was arrested for a third-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.19 following a traffic stop on Highway 7 and Morse in Excelsior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.