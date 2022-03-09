Included in the department’s reports Feb. 24 through March 2 were these incidents:

Feb. 25 - At around 9:14 p.m., a 28-year-old Edina woman was arrested for a fourth-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.10 and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol after she was stopped for numerous moving violations on County Road 19 and Woodpecker Ridge Road in Tonka Bay.

Feb. 26 - At around 2:19 a.m., a 41-year-old Excelsior woman was arrested for a fourth-degree driving under the influence and open bottle after she was stopped for multiple moving and equipment violations on Wheeler Driver and Mill Street in Excelsior. Pending test results.

- At around 8:22 p.m., a 52-year-old Minnetrista woman was arrested for a third-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.29 after officers responded to a traffic complaint near Water Street and Oak Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 28 - At around 6:30 p.m., a 60-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for four-degree possession and fifth-degree possession; a 50-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for fifth-degree possession; a 49-year-old Princeton woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession and giving police officers a false name after the vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation on Highway 7 and County Road 19 in Shorewood.

March 2 - At around 11:23 p.m., an 18-year-old Victoria man was arrested for a third-degree driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.19 following a traffic stop on Highway 7 and Morse in Excelsior.

